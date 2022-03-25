press release: Explore downtown Madison while practicing active reading with the whole family on the Downtown Madison StoryWalk®- Hop Into Spring!

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is home to a wide variety of local retail, restaurant and services businesses. The BID invites you to join us in our Spring StoryWalk, created in partnership with Madison Reading Project.

A StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for folks of all ages to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time! Families travel between locations to read a story page by page. Pages are displayed on posters in store windows for our project. Learn more about the history of StoryWalk here: https://www.kellogghubbard. org/storywalk

The BID is excited to bring this safe, fun, and innovative reading program to our downtown community throughout the year. Each quarter a new story will be displayed downtown for a period.

The Spring StoryWalk will be posted through April 25. This Spring our partners at Madison Reading Project have selected the book “Everybunny Dance!” words and illustrations by Ellie Sandall. The story is broken up into 15 stops at 14 different locations; there are 2 stops at the Madison Public Library. It's recommend to start at the Downtown Madison Visitor Center at 452 State St., and walk up State St from there and around the Capitol Square to Madison Children's Museum, the final location of the story. The stops for the story are labeled in numerical order on the map that can be found here: https://bit.ly/ 22storywalk.

Owner of Taiwan Little Eats, Sue Welch, shared her family’s love of reading and why they're excited to be a part of the StoryWalk; “We are a family of readers and writers and language lovers. We're also a family that is largely bilingual. Passing on that love of stories in the languages we speak has already been captured by our youngest family member, Cameron, who is four.”

LOCATIONS

You can find the pages at 14 locations in Downtown Madison.

First Quarter Participants

Argus Bar & Grille

Boulders Climbing Gym (Downtown)

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

Downtown Madison Visitor Center

Fontana Sports Specialties

Ian’s Pizza (State)

Madison Children’s Museum

Madison Public Library (Central Branch) #1

Madison Public Library (Central Branch) #2

Park Hotel

Available For Rent - 121 State St

Available For Rent - 250 State St

Available For Rent - 2 S Carroll St

Taiwan Little Eats

Wisconsin Historical Museum

And follow along/rsvp to the Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/2Yzw3FNNG

Stay up to date on ALL downtown events here: https://visitdowntownmadison. com/events/