media release: Our StoryWalks® return again this year to storefronts on State St and the Capitol Square!

Explore downtown Madison while practicing active reading with the whole family on the Downtown Madison StoryWalk®! Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is excited to bring this safe, fun, and innovative reading program to our downtown community throughout the year. 2x a year a new story will be displayed downtown for approximately 1 month.

You'll see these posters in windows this weekend during Maxwell Street Days! The StoryWalk® will be up 7/14 - 8/14 for for families in our community to enjoy.

This quarter our theme is ice cream! We've got a very fun book that we hope will get little ones craving a scoop while they're downtown with their families.

Learn more here: https://visitdowntownmadison. com/events/storywalk