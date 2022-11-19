press release: StoryWalk® adventures are back in Downtown Middleton. Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association are teaming up once again to bring stories to life through an outdoor, interactive storytelling experience.

The Holiday StoryWalk® features the book “The Mitten," written by Jan Brett. When Nicki drops his white mitten in the snow, he goes on without realizing that it is missing. One by one, woodland animals find it and crawl in; first, a curious mole, then a rabbit, a badger, and others, each one larger than the last. Finally, a big brown bear is followed in by a tiny brown mouse and what happens next makes for a wonderfully funny climax.

As a special addition to The StoryWalk®, some local businesses have brightened our streets with windows, hand painted by Middleton artist Anne Bamberg, that follow the theme for this season’s book. We are excited to have you come stroll through downtown Middleton and see the beautiful paintings.

A special thank you to Hallman Lindsay Paints for donating the paint for this project.

A StoryWalk® allows families to follow the book, page by page, by visiting 21 stops throughout Downtown Middleton. The stops will have an illustrated poster and can be viewable on a numbered map. Pick up a StoryWalk® map at the Middleton Public Library or download one online at midlibrary.org/children or downtownmiddleton.com/ storywalk This is Middleton’s eighth StoryWalk® will take place November 19 – December 31.

“Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, this December we are able to offer a free book to the first 400 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map," said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library. The book that they will receive is “Look Closer: Into The Arctic” by Roger Priddy.

If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk® activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org . Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

Safety guidelines: Please practice social distancing during your StoryWalk®, giving others six feet of space, and follow Dane County Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19, including staying home if sick or presenting symptoms.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

StoryWalk® is a registered service mark. For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit the Downtown Middleton website www.downtownmiddleton. com/storywalk.