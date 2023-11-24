media release: November 24 - December 24: Explore downtown Madison while practicing active reading with the whole family on the Downtown Madison StoryWalk®. This year’s StoryWalk® book is: “Rabbit's Snow Dance” by James & Joseph Bruchac, Illustrated by Jeff Newman. Find full details here

To read the story in order, we recommend folks start at the Downtown Madison Visitor Center at 452 State St. Families will walk up State St from there and make their way around the Capitol Square to Madison Children's Museum, the final location of the story. The stops for the story are labeled in numerical order on the map below.

Having a StoryWalk® Adventure is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Head downtown and find the first page - located at: Read the pages with your little one. Find the next set of pages to continue the story. Repeat #4 until you reach the end!

There are 12 stops in total. It is all walkable, though, some friends way want to take breaks along the way. Luckily, there's many fun places to stop along the way and great options for lunch or snack too!