press release: Much about this year is different than winters past, but the joy of discovery will never change. Families have an opportunity to discover the beauty and fun of winter through Middleton’s second StoryWalk®, beginning Nov. 18, with “The Snowy Day.”

This winter StoryWalk® takes place in downtown Middleton Nov. 18, 2020-Jan. 18, 2021. For those unfamiliar, Middleton provided a Halloween-themed StoryWalk® in October which was met with great success.

“The Halloween StoryWalk® exceeded all expectations bringing hundreds of families to downtown Middleton to experience an entertaining and educational outdoor literary activity,” said Lori Bell, Head of Youth Services at Middleton Public Library. “The Friends of the Middleton Public Library gave away 438 copies of the book to enable families to continue the fun and reading at home. We loved seeing families walking and sharing the story together.”

Families follow the story through 25 different stops, walking around downtown and following a numbered map they can pick up at the Middleton Public Library or download online. The map and businesses are numbered so that readers can follow the stops in order and find out what happens next in the story.

Begin at the Middleton Public Library to pick up a free map and guide to the StoryWalk®, as well as one free copy of the book, provided by Friends of the Middleton Public Library, while supplies last. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats, tells the story of Peter, a young Black boy, exploring the snowy world around him.

StoryWalk® maps are also available online at www.downtownmiddleton.com/storywalk.

Safety guidelines: Please practice social distancing during your StoryWalk®, giving others six feet of space, and follow Dane County Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings indoors or in crowded spaces if 5 years or older, and staying home if sick or presenting symptoms.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library