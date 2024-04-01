media release: Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association are pleased to announce a new StoryWalk®. Join us in Downtown Middleton April 1st – May 31st, 2024, for the spring edition of our outdoor, interactive storytelling experience, featuring When I’m With You written by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler.

This jubilant celebration of friendship and the adventures of childhood will make your heart sing! From the time we are young, we are drawn to special people—the ones who complete our sentences and who know our favorite color, food, and song. The people who understand us and make us happier than anyone else in the world. After all, no matter how much time passes or how many miles tug us apart, there is no one quite like a best friend.

Start at Middleton Public Library to pick up a map and a free copy of the book for the first 700 kids.

Follow the marked route to visit 22 stops around Downtown Middleton, each featuring an illustrated poster with a page from the book.

What is a StoryWalk®? A StoryWalk® allows families to follow a book, page by page, by visiting stops throughout Downtown Middleton. This is Middleton’s 12th StoryWalk®!

Some children will even receive their own copy of the book, while supplies last. “Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 700 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map," said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.

​Want to support the library’s next StoryWalk®? If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk®’s activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org. Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

​StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library, Downtown Middleton Business Association and Friends of the Middleton Public Library. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark.

For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit www.DowntownMiddleton.com