× Expand Kent Sweitzer A 2019 Stoughton Chamber Music Festival performance.

media release:The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival celebrates it's 5th season, presenting chamber music experiences artfully programmed with compositions spanning 300 years. In SUN, encircle nine musicians as they skillfully collaborate, performing a program that evokes the energy and heat of the sun. Other events:

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: MOON: August 11, 7:30pm and August 12, 4:00pm, Stoughton Opera House 381 E Main St, Stoughton. Sitting in a half-moon, the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival presents MOON, a one-hour length concert experience following the trajectory of the moon and featuring Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht reimagined to include the Bass Clarinet amidst short works that evoke the night. The program begins and ends with a complimentary set of two original works by Micah Behr, beginning with the setting of the sun and ending with a sunrise. Tickets: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/moon-tickets- 662709490927

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: SUN: August 20 at 3pm & 21, 7pm, Chorus Public House 154 West Main ST, Stoughton. With the ensemble sitting in a circle in the center of the room, we present SUN, a one-hour program following the path of the sun featuring Chris Rogersons Thirty-Thousand Days for clarinet quintet amidst a quick succession of short and bright works. Mirroring MOON (aug 11 & 12), this program will begin and end with the complimentary set of two new works by Micah Behr, beginning with the rising of the sun and ending with a sunset. Tickets: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/sun-tickets- 662732459627

Earlier events:

10am & 12pm, Aug. 5, Christ Lutheran Church 700 Co Rd B, Stoughton. Listen to local storyteller Kay Elmsley Weeden weave a story about the sun, moon and an eclipse as Stoughton Chamber Music Festival musicians accompany the story with live music. At the event, the kids will help composer Micah Behr write the musical themes for each character. (30-40 minutes, Free and unticketed)

MOON & SUN preview event: August 6, at 5pm, Grand Inspired 501 E Main St, Stoughton. Join Stoughton Chamber Music Festival Musicians at the glorious Grand Inspired in Stoughton as they preview the upcoming season. There will be music, poetry and conversation introducing the ideas and composers in the upcoming concerts. Free (donations welcome)