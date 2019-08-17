press release: On Saturday, Aug. 17, 3 pm, the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival presents it’s inaugural concert at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E Main St. It will be a celebration of community, loving and joyful music, and fantastic musical creatives!

Program: Bach & Brahms: Immersed in a Golden Glow

Brahms- 2 Songs, op 91 for Mezzo, Viola, and Piano

Bach- Chaconne arranged for 4 violas

Brahms- String quintet op 111

Musicians: Violin- David Perry; Viola- Laila Zakzook, Micah Behr, Madlen Breckbill, Greta Breckbill; Cello- Taylor Skiff; Piano- Micah Behr; Mezzo- Kirsten Larson

Our other program is called "From Stoughton with Love, a musical fusion of Norway & America" and will take place on Aug 19 at 7pm. This program celebrates Stoughton, recognizing it's Norwegian heritage with a fun combination of Norwegian and North American compositions. The program will include:

Barber- Dover Beach for Mezzo and String quartet

Schoenfield- Cafe Music for piano trio

Gershwin- Short Story for violin and piano

Grieg- Holberg Suite, arranged for string octet

Danish String quartet- Two Norwegian traditionals for string quartet

Agathe Backer Grondahl- A selection of songs for Voice and Piano

Musicians: Violin- Alex Norris; Cello- Taylor Skiff, Zou Zou Robidoux; Viola- Laila Zakzook, Madlen Breckbill, Micah Behr, Greta Breckbill; Piano- Thomas Kasdorf, Micah Behr; Mezzo- Kirsten Larson

Tickets at the door, suggested donation of $15. Hope to see you at one or both of our concerts!

If you'd like to learn more about the festival and/or are interested in donating, check out our indiegogo campaign https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-stoughton-chamber-music-festival#/