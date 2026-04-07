Stoughton Community Expo

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Mandt Community Center, Stoughton 400 Mandt Parkway, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: Get ready to experience the best of the Stoughton business community! With over 70 booths featuring local businesses, there’s something for everyone—from unique products to incredible services. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win amazing door prizes throughout the night. Join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, networking, and discovering what makes Stoughton shine!

Info

Mandt Community Center, Stoughton 400 Mandt Parkway, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Special Interests
608-873-7912
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