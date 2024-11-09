media release: Stoughton High School becomes Stoughton High School of Rock on Saturday, November 9th, when rock musicians Betsy Ade from Kenosha and Megan Slankard from San Francisco lead a free workshop at 1:00 pm.

The workshop—which is supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Frautchi and Rowland Foundations, Diane Ballweg, and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation—will focus on:

• The Artists and Their Creative Process

• Finding Your Creative Process and Your Voice

• A Master Class Exercise with the Stoughton High School Rock Band

• Selecting and Arranging Music

• Taking Care of Yourself as a Musician

Each section will have time for questions from workshop attendees.

The workshop is geared towards young musicians, especially those in high school and college; but it's open to anyone interested in creating and performing music or simply learning more about musicians and their creative process.

At 7 pm, when independent artists Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers and Megan Slankard play a rock concert in the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center to raise funds to support music education at Stoughton High School.

Not familiar with Betsy and Megan? Then you missed Betsy on Season 16 of NBC’s show The Voice and didn’t attend any of the concerts Megan has opened for acts such as Cracker and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Learn more about Betsy and Megan and check out some of their music and music videos on the Stoughton High School of Rock website linked below, and you’ll wonder why you haven’t heard about them before.

Concert tickets are $15.00, and 100% of the proceeds support the Stoughton High School music program. Tickets are available online via the event website linked below.

Note: To enter the Performing Arts Center, use Devonshire Road to access Stoughton High School's rear entrance.

Find out more about the musicians at https://shsrocks.wixsite.com/2024