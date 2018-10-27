× Expand Stoughton Norwegian Dancers in 2017.

press release: 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018, Community Building, 320 North St.

Please join us for the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performance. Bring your little ghost or goblin early for a costume contest at 2:00 p.m. then enjoy a show by our very own Stoughton Norwegian Dancers from 3-4:00 p.m. All Trick or Treaters should bring a bag/bucket for trick or treating after the Dancers perform, they will walk all the kids downtown to the Stoughton businesses where you can continue the trick or treating fun until 5:00 p.m.