Stove God Cooks, Vic Spencer

media release: Stove God Cooks is a Syracuse, New York–born rapper known for his vivid street storytelling, high-fashion persona, and collaborations with artists like Westside Gunn and Roc Marciano, with his next album produced by Swizz Beatz and set for release later this year. He broke out with his 2020 debut album Reasonable Drought, earning critical acclaim for his sharp lyricism and cinematic production.

He will headline a show on May 8, 2026, at Atwood Music Hall in Madison, Wisconsin, presented by Tha Chop Shop, with special guest Vic Spencer and an opener to be announced. The event brings one of underground hip-hop’s most dynamic performers to Wisconsin for a highly anticipated live performance.