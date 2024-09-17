media release: LeaderEthics is proud to be a Constitution Day partner with the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in the program presentation, Straight Talk About the Wisconsin Election Process. This free event will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, September 17th at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, Nola Starling Recital Hall.

This program will be live-streamed. Registrants will receive live-stream information and program updates. You may register HERE

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!