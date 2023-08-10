media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 with 9 pm show at Bur Oak.

Join us for a good-old-fashioned standup comedy show at Straight Up Stand Up. We get cute and creative during Madison Comedy Week, but this show is just as advertised: for the lover of standup comedy. We've got a terrific cast of comedians for this one who are sure to entertain and, who knows, maybe you'll find a new favorite comedian!

Hosted by Brook Whitehead (Chicago, formerly Madison)

Featuring: Lindsay Porter (Chicago), Charlie Kojis (Madison), David Schendlinger (Madison), Rich D'Amore (Wisconsin), Mike Kobin (Milwaukee), Rory Rusch (Chicago), Kayla Ruth (Madison), Steve Horton (Chicago), Dan Cass (Chicago), Kevin Schwartz (Madison)

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.