Straight-up Stand-Up

press release: $7

Join us August 2nd at 9pm at The Bur Oak for a straight-up standup comedy showcase. Some of Madison Comedy Week's best performers will be on the bill, and it will be a show that keeps you laughing while also keeping you away from whatever it is you're running from. Just kidding but really.

Joining us are some KILLER comics: Sasha Rosser, Tyson Purcell, Ken Barns, Brendan Gay, Tucker Brookshire, Joey Bednarski, Craig Smith, Brook Whitehead, Kayla Ruth

This is going to be an awesome show with comedians from Madison, Chicago, and Austin, TX who are all on the come up!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda!