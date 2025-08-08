media release: As part of Madison Comedy Week, Straight Up Standup is a showcase of some of the most established and flat-out funniest comedians in this year’s festival lineup. These are the comics with sharp material, serious stage presence, and a proven ability to light up any room—handpicked for a reason.

The show takes place at The Bur Oak, one of Madison’s best listening rooms—intimate, vibey, and always packed with good energy (and good-looking people, like yourself). It’s the kind of space where comedy hits harder and the night feels like something worth showing up for.

Come laugh, drink, and maybe flirt a little.Just don’t wait too long—this one will fill up!

Doors: 6:00 PM • Show: 7:00 PM. Tickets: $10 online / $15 at the door.