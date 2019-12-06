press release: By Young Jean Lee; directed by Suzan Kurry

Presented by Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre

It’s Christmas, and Ed and his three grown sons are all under one roof again. Amid the tree decorating, pie eating, brotherly horseplay, and traditional Christmas Eve pajamas, the men are all dealing with the pressures of life differently – occasionally to each other’s chagrin. Anyone with sons and brothers is sure to appreciate the expertly crafted humor in this heartfelt and lively comedy, which begs the question: is it okay to be happy with mediocrity?

Straight White Men will be performed on the Evjue Stage.

Approximate run-time: 90 minutes; there will not be an intermission

​General Admission: $20

Seniors (65+): $15

Students: $15

Groups (10+): $15

​*For group ticket sales, call the Box Office at (608) 661-9696.