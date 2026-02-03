Strange and Found

media release: Chicago VHS all-stars, Joe Pickett (Found Footage Fest) and Scott Miller (Strange Tapes Zine) have a combined VHS collection of 15,000 tapes and will be celebrating their first year of touring their collection by showing their favorite finds from 2025 (all hand-picked VHS, nothing from the internet!). Expect workplace safety videos, poorly produced instructional tapes and some wonderfully homemade movies. (80 minutes – probably some language/nudity).

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

*LIMITED SEATS*

$15 Seated GA

plus $3 fee