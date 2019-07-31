press release: USA | 1945 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Edgar G. Ulmer; Cast: Jimmy Lydon, Warren William, Sally Eilers

After seeing his father die in a car accident, young Paul (Lydon) has a recurring dream in which a mysterious gentleman attempts to woo his mother. When he realizes his dream is coming true, Paul tries to stop the relationship, and eventually learns the truth about his dad’s death. Working with the slimmest of budgets, Ulmer steals admirably from Hamlet and adds a major dose of post World War II interest in Sigmund Freud. A brilliant exercise in style, Strange Illusion’s dream sequences are hardly differentiated from the rest of the film’s shadowy black-and-white chiaroscuro lighting, creating a sense of delirium throughout the story. Preceded by News of the Day, Vol. 17, No. 288 (1945, 8 min.) and Betty Boop in Grampy’s Indoor Outing (1936, 7 min.)

Down and Dirty in Gower Gulch: Poverty Row Films Preserved by UCLA

During the 1930s and 1940s, while the major studios controlled first run theatres, numerous independent studios produced what were called “B-Films,” whether westerns, crime dramas, or horror. Low budget studio independents, like Monogram, Producers Releasing Corporation, Reliance, Republic, and Tiffany, were housed in rental studios off Gower Street in Los Angeles, often referred to as “Gower Gulch.” So-called “Poverty Row” pictures were usually made for $100,000 or less, and shot on five to ten day shooting schedules. Despite their exceedingly low budgets, resulting in often cheesy sets and under par acting, the poverty row studios had a surprising degree of freedom to tackle controversial subject matter, whether venereal disease, the psychology of kidnap victims or rampant quackery in the medical profession. The lack of budget also gave creative film directors, like Edgar G. Ulmer and Lowell Sherman, the opportunity to turn minimal resources into expressive devices. UCLA Film & Television Archive has moved increasingly towards preserving independent and poverty row titles, many of which are no longer copyrighted, because their producers never registered the films to begin with or lost rights because they went bankrupt. These “orphan films” visualize many of the repressed or forbidden themes that preoccupy the nether regions of the American psyche. Get ready for a wild ride! (Jan-Christopher Horak, Director, UCLA Film & Television Archive).