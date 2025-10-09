Stranger Eyes

media release: Singapore, Taiwan, France | DCP | 2024 | 125 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Yeo Siew Hua

Cast: Wu Chien-Ho, Lee Kang Sheng, Anicca Panna

A young couple have just about given up hope of ever finding their missing child when mysterious packages start appearing on their doorstep. Inside are DVDs containing raw footage of their everyday lives, recorded by a voyeur with no clear motivation. They begin to suspect a shifty neighbor (played by Tsai Ming-liang collaborator Lee Kang-sheng) of not only taking the videos, but taking their daughter, as well. This creepy thriller takes unexpected turns as it reflects on the nature of surveillance, from both sides of the camera.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

