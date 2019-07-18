press release: Thursday, July 18, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Join us for a Stranger Things team trivia night! Ages 11 and Up! Light refreshments will be provided. Teams (8 people max per team) will compete against each other to answer questions about the hit Netflix Original Series, Stranger Things. Trivia may include questions related to season 3.

***Registration required since space is limited.*** ONLY ONE PERSON PER TEAM NEEDS TO REGISTER. Register as a group and tell us how many people total are in your group. No spectators allowed--parents accompanying minors need to register too.

If you want to participate but don't have a team, we'll match you with other players at the event. This event is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.