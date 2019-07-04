"Stranger Things" Viewing Party

press release: Supernatural phenomena, 1980s nostalgia, and exquisite mead—what could be better? Join us for the third season of Stranger Things. We’ll be screening the first two episodes of the new season in our Mead Hall.

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms.

When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”