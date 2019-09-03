"Stranger Trivia" Trivia

press release: Do you think you know everything there is to know about Stranger Things?

Are you as obsessed with the show as the rest of us?

Maybe you visited our friends at Majestic for their Demogorgon Get Down in June and have been itching for more *strange* things?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, ASSEMBLE your party and get ready to have your mind flayed on High Noon Saloon's patio on Tuesday, 9/3/19 for an all Stranger Things Trivia hosted by DJ Tanner Savage with League Trivia! Because Tuesdays are for trivia & contemplation.

Stay tuned for more details on prizes for the top teams. There will be easier questions and questions only hardcore fandom can answer, so get to binge-watching.

We're turning the High Noon patio upside down with an all '80s soundtrack to accompany the game. It's free to play so pop in early to save your party a table.

Don't be a mouth breather, come hang out!