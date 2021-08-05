ONLINE: Strategies to Safeguard Voting Rights

press release: As part of the on-going summer forum series, Madison East Side Progressives are holding a forum called Strategies to Safeguard Voting Rights with guest, Ingrid Rothe, Co-Chair Dane County Voter ID Coalition, Thursday August 5 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. The purpose of the forum is to broaden citizens’ understanding of voter suppression legislation in Wisconsin and other key states and local and federal efforts to protect voter rights. Redistricting and the impact of voter turnout also will be discussed. Everyone is invited to register and attend by visiting this link.

Agenda for the forum includes the following topics:

● Wisconsin voter suppression legislation

● Other key states voter suppression legislation

● Importance of fair maps

● Benefits of For The People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

● Roadblocks preventing passing of For The People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

● Importance of increasing voter turnout

Ingrid Rothe, the speaker for the forum, is an experienced and well-versed advocate in getting the electorate to the polls.

ABOUT EAST SIDE PROGRESSIVES

East Side Progressives formed in 2008 initially as part of the Obama for President Campaign but their scope and numbers grew quickly. The group is dedicated to offering engagement and educational opportunities for voters on the east side of Madison and throughout the city. Their on-going mission is to encourage progressive activism now, and into the future while striving for a racially, ethnically, and economically diverse community of people committed to social justice. Visit https://eastsideprogressives.wordpress.com/ for more information.