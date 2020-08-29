Press release: Strawberry Festival celebrates our 12th year on Saturday, August 29!

This family event runs from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. with a wide variety of food being served. Starting at 7:00 and running until 11:00 a.m., a homemade breakfast of strawberry crepes or pancakes and sausage will be available. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a picnic lunch of hot dogs, turkey or veggie wraps, and pulled pork can be enjoyed, as well as our strawberry ice cream and strawberry shortcakes will be served.

Family activities on the green include a craft/art fair from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. presenting local artists and crafters.

A raffle drawing at 2:30 p.m. will feature prizes from around the community featuring a large variety of items.

We have a variety of local entertainment throughout the day including: Ed Chapman, Tim O’Grady, Jr., Trina Marie, De Laney, O.G.M.C., and Eclectic Red.

All proceeds will benefit Caritas, Family Promise, Beloit Regional Hospice, The Dutter House, Domestic Violence Shelter and Presbyterian Worldwide Missions.

For more information about Strawberry Festival or Sun Valley Presbyterian Church please visit our website at www.sunvalleystrawberryfest.com or call the church at (608) 365-7547. The event is held rain or shine!

Sun Valley Presbyterian Church has been serving the community since 1903. Located just off of Hwy 213 near the new Walgreens at 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit.