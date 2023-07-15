Street Art to Science Mural Unveiling

The Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID) proudly announces the unveiling of a vibrant new mural in the heart of downtown Madison. Created through WID’s Science to Street Art initiative along with artist Stephon ‘Kiba’ Freeman, the mural spans 15 x 7 feet and represents the collaborative efforts of UW-Madison scientists and the artist, as well as the city of Madison.

"I’m delighted to share this mural with our community," says Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. "It’s a great example of the importance of both art and science in Madison, and the importance of bringing them together. I hope it will serve as a reminder of the importance of scientific literacy and education, and as a testament to Madison’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Visitors are invited to witness the official unveiling of the mural on July 15th at 1:00 PM at 318 West Gorham Steet. The informal event will feature remarks from Mayor Rhodes-Conway, artist Kiba Freeman, UW leadership and the owner of the building, who recognizes the significance of public art in creating a vibrant and inclusive community. This event is free and open to the public.

Read more here.