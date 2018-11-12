Street Foods of the World

press release: IEW 2018 kicks off with a tasting event sure to get your mouth watering. Sample street foods from regions around the world, including: dumplings, falafel and hummus and pita bread, mini pastellitos with shredded chicken and mini arepas with cheese; and more! Food will be prepared by local vendors! A full menu and list of vendors is available on the IEW website. Registration is strongly recommended! Be sure to stay for a special lecture by Wisconsin Iron Chef and Restaurateur Tory Miller, who discusses how his background and experiences have shaped each of his four unique restaurants, L’Etoile, Graze, Sujeo, and Estrellón, and their internationally-influenced menus. Registration is strongly recommended!