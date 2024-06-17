media release: Concerts at McKee Presented by Oak Bank is back for 2024! Save the date! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Coming from Chicago, IL The Street Jaxkson Band is a classic energetic Blues band with a mixture of soul, funk, and Rock n Roll. Inspired by James Brown, Chuck Berry, BB King, Howling Wolf, Elmore James and Jimmy Reed, the band features Jaymo Wilson on drums, Larry Williams & Roosevelt Johnson on Bass, Bill Whitehead on lead guitar & vocals, Paul Hanover on harmonica and Roo Jackson vocals.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Klaas Financial, Vanden Heuvel & Associates CPAs, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry