media release: It’s been a difficult summer in one of Wisconsin’s most picturesque small towns. For months - starting back in March - the downtown streets and sidewalks were torn up in order to replace the water pipes.

There were times when the town looked like it did in the 1800s with folks walking down the middle of a dirt street and no car traffic. Chamber of Commerce Director Cory Bennett said “While our downtown merchants did their very best to stay open, there’s no denying that this was a hardship. Now that it’s over, it’s definitely time to celebrate and support our resilient downtown businesses.”

Mineral Point’s Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come to Mineral Point for a big Street Party on Saturday August 26, along High Street. Here’s the line-up of activities:

10am-4pm Street Fair

1pm-4pm Family fun activities

4pm - Official Ribbon Cutting

4pm-11pm Live Music (Maiden & Meeker from 4-6pm; Kal Schimmers and Joe the Drummer 6-8pm; Hard Hats Band 8-11pm)

6pm - 11pm Street Dance and Beer Garden

We encourage everyone to take part in this historic celebration in our beautiful, historic town. This is a great way to support small businesses in your area that have been through a difficult period.