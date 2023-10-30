media release: Save the date for this exciting event organized by Madison Bikes, the Wisconsin Student Planning Association, and the Wisconsin chapter of the Congress for New Urbanism: On October 30, we will show “The Street Project,” a story about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer. Before the screening at 6pm, join us for a happy hour at the Sett Pub, and following the movie, we will host a panel discussion with local experts and advocates on street safety.

Alicia Bosscher, organizer, Ride for Your Life

Baltazar De Anda Santana, director, The Latino Academy of Workforce Development

Chris McCahill, president, The Congress for the New Urbanism – Wisconsin Chapter

Collin Mead, Wisconsin Bike Federation

Juliana Bennett, Madison alder, Dist 2

Morgan Ramaker, Downtown Madison Inc.

The event will take place at the Marquee Cinema at Union South. Admission is free, but please RSVP here. We are super excited about this event and hope to see many of you there.