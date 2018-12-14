Streetlight Cabaret
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Joshua Berardi
Mercury Stardust
press release: Its been a long year and we all deserve to send it off with the biggest Streetlight of the year!!!
Streetlight Cabaret is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing.
Special guest performers include
Willy LaQuee (Burlesque Performer from Chicago)
Ms. B LaRose (Burlesque Performer from Chicago)
and many more
Including performances from some of the year's favorite local performances.