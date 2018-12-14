× Expand Joshua Berardi Mercury Stardust

press release: Its been a long year and we all deserve to send it off with the biggest Streetlight of the year!!!

Streetlight Cabaret is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing.

Special guest performers include

Willy LaQuee (Burlesque Performer from Chicago)

Ms. B LaRose (Burlesque Performer from Chicago)

and many more

Including performances from some of the year's favorite local performances.