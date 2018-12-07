press release:This is a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Rape Crisis Center. All of the ticket sales and tips collected at the show will go directly to the RCC.

Streetlight Cabaret is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing.

This special show will be hosted by MaMa NoShits

All performers will be donating their performance and have developed their acts from Mercury Stardust's Advance Burlesque Course.

Performers Include

Aria Forte

Danger Noodle

Luna Nyx

Lando Graves

Ruby Devour

Belle Folle