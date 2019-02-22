× Expand Fae Beguile

press release: Tickets are $10 and available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Streetlight Cabaret is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identies. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer). Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Streetlight continues to strive to provide a safe space for all.

This week's Cast includes

Belle Folle, Lexx Derrière, Fae Beguile, Anita Spanx, Cyrus K. Stratton

and Headlining OD Kimani