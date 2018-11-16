Streetlight Cabaret

× Expand Claire Moon

press release: Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's theme is Comedy

Featured Performer Mercury Stardust, Belle Folle, Claire Moon, Kitty LaReau, Connie Lingus, Lundsey Evans, Dee Dee Purr

with performances by

Belle Folle (Burlesque Performer from Madison)

Claire Moon (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Kitty LaReau (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Connie Lingus (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Lundsey Evans (Singer from Madison)

Dee Dee Purr (Drag Queen from Madison)