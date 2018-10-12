Streetlight Cabaret

× Expand Brianna Wiechman Claire Moon

press release: Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's show is full of pole artists from around Wisconsin:

Aria Forte (Pole and Burlesque Artist from Madison)

Luna Fin (Pole and Burlesque Artist from Madison)

KoKo (Pole and Burlesque Artist from Racine)

Sio Bast (Burlesque Dancer from Chicago)

Tyler Hall (Singer from Chicago)

OD Kimani (Burlesque Artist from Madison)

Claire Moon (Pole and Burlesque Artist from Madison)