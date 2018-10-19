Streetlight Cabaret

× Expand Marilyn Matusky Marina Mars

press release: Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's lineup:

Madam Lacy (Burlesque Performer and Singer from Madison)

Luna Fin (Burlesque Performer from Madison)

Moxie Rhodes (Burlesque Performer from Rock Island, Illinois)

Anna Mae (Drag Queen from Dubuque)

Marina Mars (Burlesque Performer from Las Vegas)

Anya Knees (Drag Queen from Madison)