Streetlight Cabaret

press release:Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's performers are:

Petra Morgan (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Lilly Violet (Belly Dancer from Madison)

Kacey Jay (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Cynthia Mooseknuckle (Drag Queen from Madison)

Raven McCaw (Burlesque Dancer from Milwaukee)

Claire Moon (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Rebecca Stanley (Singer from Madison)

And more performers to be announced!!!