Streetlight Cabaret

press release:Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's performers are:

Madam Lacy (Burlesque Dancer from Madison,WI)

Bianca Lynn Breeze (Drag Queen from Madison,WI)

RyRy Minaj (Dancer from Madison,WI)

Luna Finn (Pole Artist and Burlesque Dancer from Madison,WI)

Nautica De La Luster (Burlesque Dancer from Oshkosh,WI)

Claire Moon (Burlesque Dancer from Madison, WI)

Luna Nyx (Burlesque Dancer from Madison, WI)