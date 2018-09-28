Streetlight Cabaret

press release:Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing. Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

This week's performers are:

Lady Lennox Antibiotix (Burlesque Dancer from Chicago)

Cynthia Mooseknuckle (Drag Queen from Madison)

Tilda Titillation (Burlesque Dancer from Chicago)

Gio Guzman (Dancer from Madison)

Melani Khandroma (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)

Vee Valentine (Burlesque Dancer from Milwaukee)

Garnet Grimm-Deville (Burlesque Dancer from Madison)