Streets of Sun Prairie
Cannery Square, Sun Prairie 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:
August 12, 5:00-8:00PM: Classic Cars and Bluegrass Music on Market Street and Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square and the corner of Market Street and Main Street
o Road Apples Car Club will be on hand to show off a variety of classic cars. Come on down to chat with the owners about their passion for these amazing automobiles! Please visit https://www.road-apples.org/ for more information.
o Kodey Feiner of the Soggy Prairie band, and Marta Hansen of The Piano Gal Shop, will entertain with bluegrass music!
o Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting.
o Stop by the Explore Children’s Museum