press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:

August 12, 5:00-8:00PM: Classic Cars and Bluegrass Music on Market Street and Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square and the corner of Market Street and Main Street

o Road Apples Car Club will be on hand to show off a variety of classic cars. Come on down to chat with the owners about their passion for these amazing automobiles! Please visit https://www.road-apples.org/ for more information.

o Kodey Feiner of the Soggy Prairie band, and Marta Hansen of The Piano Gal Shop, will entertain with bluegrass music!

o Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting.

o Stop by the Explore Children’s Museum