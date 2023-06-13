Streets of Sun Prairie

media release: June 13, 5:00-7:30PM: Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos at Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, 415 Park Street, Sun Prairie

Event attendees can expect to find local Downtown restaurants selling select items from their menu. Restaurants will donate a percentage of their food sales to the Dream Park.

Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform Dueling Pianos. Dueling Pianos is a format where there are two pianists / singers that take requests.

Enjoy story time yoga, glitter tattoos from Funny Faces Family Entertainment, rock painting, and other activities.