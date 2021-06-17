press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie

line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:

• June 17, 5:00-7:00PM: Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos. Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, 415 Park Street, Sun Prairie.

o Event attendees can expect to find local Downtown restaurants selling select items from their menu; participating restaurants include Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, Glass Nickel Pizza, and Salvatore’s Tomato Pies. Restaurants will donate 10% of food sales to the Dream Park.

o Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform Dueling Pianos. Dueling Pianos is a format where there are two pianists / singers that take requests. Request can be made prior to the event: visit The Piano Gal Shop’s Facebook page to request a song.

o Other Downtown participating businesses that will be at the event include Andy Eyers – State Farm Agent, and Wisconsin Apparel.

o Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting.

o The first 50 kiddos will receive a free Bank of Sun Prairie beach ball!

o The 1st of 5 “Yoga in the Park” events will take place. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel for an amazing kid-friendly mindfulness experience. Yoga will begin at 5:30p.m.

o The Sun Prairie Dream Bus and Explore Children’s Museum are also participating!

o Parking for the event will be in the lower level part of Fireman’s Park, as all event activities will be in the Dream Park’s parking lot.

Future events take place June 24, July 29 and Aug. 12.