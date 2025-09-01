RSVP for "Streetwise & Steady" Peacekeeper Training

media release: Sunday, September 14, Madison Friends Meetinghouse, 1704 Roberts Ct, Madison, Wisconsin 53711: 1:30-5:30 pm – Workshop; 5:30-7:30 pm – Dinner and Peacekeeper Community Building

Please register by September 1 to aid in planning for food and space.

We are living in unexpected times. How do we respond from a grounded place when protests are larger than planned or something scary happens? In this experiential training, we’ll explore how to navigate complex situations and maximize group safety. Strengthen your ability to stay calm and make informed decisions in real-time to help a protest remain nonviolent.

Eileen Flanagan is an award-winning Quaker author, public speaker, and leader of spiritually-grounded climate activism. As board chair of Earth Quaker Action Team (https://eqat.org/), she helped develop and implement the strategy that successfully pressured one of the largest banks in the U.S. to stop financing mountaintop removal coal mining. Later, as EQAT campaign director, she played a key role in launching the global campaign against Vanguard, the world’s largest investor in fossil fuels. Ahead of the 2020 election, she became the Trainings’ Coordinator of Choose Democracy, which trained nearly 10,000 people in nonviolent strategies to prevent a coup. The first in her Irish working-class family to go to college, she earned a BA from Duke and an MA from Yale.

There is no charge for this training, but donations are welcome to help cover the trainer’s expenses.

Questions? Contact Ann Ward or Vicki Berenson (madisonfriendsmeeting@gmail.com)

Sponsored by the Madison Friends Meeting Peace, Social & Earth Concerns Peace Subcommittee