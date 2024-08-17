Strength Circuit for New Moms

media release: **Attention Madison Mamas!** Steal Some "Me Time" at Our Special Workout Just for You: F45 Strength Circuit Session Saturday, August 17th from 1-3 pm

For new moms with little ones under 30 months

Cost: **FREE!**

What to Expect: Connect with other amazing mamas from our community Move your body in a supportive, judgment-free environment Enjoy allergy-friendly provisions after the workout Meet a pelvic floor specialist

Why You Should Join: Focus on your wellness (guilt-free!) while the little one naps Feel encouraged and uplifted by our network of new mom members Reclaim your strength and confidence in a compassionate space **Space is limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!** Tap the link to sign up.

Location: F45 Training, 7836 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53719

Visit https://f45training.com/studio/mineralpointrd/ for more information about F45 Mineral Point Rd.