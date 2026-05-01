Strength in Adversity: A Practical Buddhist Approach to Challenges

media release: When we experience stress and tension in our lives, it’s easy to feel emotionally overwhelmed or powerless; but it doesn't have to be that way! All of us have inner reservoirs of peace, wisdom, and sanity waiting to be discovered. In particular, we can learn to roll with life’s punches and make peace with adversity, essential skills in a world where we cannot always control what happens, whether that’s with personal struggles or the uncertain times we live in. Our real power lies in how we respond and show up for others.

Schedule

Session One 10am - 11am

11am - 11:45 Break

Session Two 11:45am - 12:45pm

12:45pm - 2pm Lunch

Session Three 2pm - 3pm

Cost: $30 non-members (members free), lunch $15 (everyone). Livestreaming available.