Strength in Adversity: A Practical Buddhist Approach to Challenges

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: When we experience stress and tension in our lives, it’s easy to feel emotionally overwhelmed or powerless; but it doesn't have to be that way! All of us have inner reservoirs of peace, wisdom, and sanity waiting to be discovered. In particular, we can learn to roll with life’s punches and make peace with adversity, essential skills in a world where we cannot always control what happens, whether that’s with personal struggles or the uncertain times we live in. Our real power lies in how we respond and show up for others.

Schedule 

Session One 10am - 11am 

11am - 11:45 Break

Session Two 11:45am - 12:45pm 

12:45pm - 2pm Lunch

Session Three 2pm - 3pm 

Cost: $30 non-members (members free), lunch $15 (everyone). Livestreaming available.

Info

Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Health & Fitness
608-381-4024
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