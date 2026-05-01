Strength in Adversity: A Practical Buddhist Approach to Challenges
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: When we experience stress and tension in our lives, it’s easy to feel emotionally overwhelmed or powerless; but it doesn't have to be that way! All of us have inner reservoirs of peace, wisdom, and sanity waiting to be discovered. In particular, we can learn to roll with life’s punches and make peace with adversity, essential skills in a world where we cannot always control what happens, whether that’s with personal struggles or the uncertain times we live in. Our real power lies in how we respond and show up for others.
Schedule
Session One 10am - 11am
11am - 11:45 Break
Session Two 11:45am - 12:45pm
12:45pm - 2pm Lunch
Session Three 2pm - 3pm
Cost: $30 non-members (members free), lunch $15 (everyone). Livestreaming available.