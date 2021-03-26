ONLINE: Strengthening Economies and Communities

media release: CALS Global is delighted to announce its new seminar series, Global Conversations. This monthly event will feature CALS faculty and staff sharing their international research and development work.

Global Conversations will be held on Zoom. Registration is required.

March 26: Strengthening Economies and Communities theme. Topics and speakers:

Hemp as a specialty crop in Israel, Poland, Romania, Canada, and/or France, by Shelby Ellison

Tobacco and racial capitalism in China, by Nan Enstead