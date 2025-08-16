media release: Family friendly event to educate locals on the water challenges in Africa and to raise funds to place water wells in Africa

Our Mission: Exposed to the water crisis in rural Africa during the adoption of a child, we initiate action through educational outreach and events that fund sustainable clean water sources or projects providing educational/health benefits for African communities. For more frequent updates on events and progress on our projects, follow us on Facebook at “Strides for Africa”.

9:00 am – 9:45 am Day-of Registration

Arrive early to check in or register on site at McPike Park. Look for the registration tent to get started.

Our online registration closes on August 14th. Missed online sign-up? You’ll still have a chance to register in person on race day

10:00 am – 10:30 am Kids Fun Run (0.25 Mile)

A lively, kid-friendly loop designed to spark excitement and introduce young runners to the joy of community races.

10:30 am – 11:30 am 5K Run

This timed 5K run invites participants to challenge themselves on a scenic course through the park and the surrounding area.

10:30 am – 11:30 am 5K Walk

Enjoy a relaxed, untimed walk along the same route as the run — perfect for participants of all paces.

10:35 am – 11:30 am 1.5-Mile Fun Walk

A shorter, family-friendly option that welcomes walkers of all ages. This route offers a great way to be part of the event at a comfortable pace.

10:35 am – 11:30 am 1.5-Mile Team Relay

This team event mirrors the daily challenges of water collection faced in rural Sub-Saharan Africa. Teams of 2–4 rotate through the course, symbolizing collective effort and shared purpose. Your involvement directly supports expanded access to clean water in the communities we serve.

11:45 am Awards & Giveaways

Head to the Main Stage at Africa Fest for recognition of race highlights and giveaways.

12:00 pm Africa Fest Begins

Stick around for an afternoon of music, food, culture, and community celebration — all in support of sustainable change in Africa.