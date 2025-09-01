RSVP for Striding Forward

media release: Join us for an unforgettable night of food, fun, fundraising, drinks, and dancing as we reflect on 20 incredible years—and look ahead to the next 20. We’re just hitting our stride, and we want YOU to be part of the celebration! Festive party attire encouraged - sneakers welcome!

Oct. 4, University of Wisconsin Memorial Union - Great Hall

5:30 pm - Doors open for silent auction, drinks, & heavy hors d'oeuvres

7:45 pm - Program begins including speakers, stories, & community giving

8:30 pm - Dance party - GOTR style!

9:30 pm - Event concludes

Tickets and tables

Please RSVP by September 1. We will begin a waitlist if the event sells out.

$75 - Rising star ticket for alumni and young professionals (up to age 30)

$120 - Changemaker ticket for general admission

$1,200 - Trailblazing table of 10