press release: GET YOUR GAME ON! It’s time for families and friends to gather and Strike Out Lupus at Ten Pin Alley from 1 pm - 3 pm.

“Tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin are currently living with lupus. This disease has such devastating and potentially life-threatening impact and it must be stopped now. People living with lupus are our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, children and friends. Strike Out Lupus is a fundraiser to help us find the cause, and ultimately, a cure for lupus. We invite you to join us at Ten Pin Alley and help us put lupus in the gutter.” - Dawn Thomas-Semanko, Executive Director of the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter.

Online pre-registration is currently underway and continues through February 8, 2018, on the LFA-WI Chapter website, or call our office at (414) 443-6400. Adult registration is $20 and children 12 and under is $15. This includes 3 games of 9 Pin tap bowling, shoe rental and a pizza & soda

buffet! So, put on your purple wardrobe and be Proud to Wear Purple! This event would not be

complete without our famous Bucket Raffles! Get ready to raise funds, wear purple, bowl and have fun!

Lupus is a complex and misunderstood autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. It strikes without warning, is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Despite the widespread prevalence of lupus, research on the disease has remained underfunded relative to its scope and devastation. This Bowling Fundraiser will allow the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter to increase its fundraising, support critical research, and expand its education and support services to people with lupus and their families.