Strike out Lupus
Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release:
This family-friendly event often sells out, so make sure to sign up early! Head to lupuswi.org for
information and to sign up; adult registration is $30 and children 15 and under are $20. This
includes 3 games of bowling, shoe rental and a pizza & soda buffet. Put on your purple
wardrobe and participate in our Proud to Wear Purple contest!
Show your support for members of your community who suffer from this mysterious, devastating
disease by joining us for this family-friendly event. We have a silent auction, bucket raffle, a bowling ball
raffle, and a 50/50 raffle filled with great prizes! Don’t miss out!